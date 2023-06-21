The price of the BYD Dolphin has been announced. And they are very interesting, because even the most expensive ones qualify for the SEPP!

There is currently an invasion of Chinese car brands on the Dutch car market. Some are familiar to us, others are completely new. BYD is not entirely unknown.

They are mainly known for their logo that just did not resemble the BMW logo. Nowadays they have a new logo and a huge model range. It is now also a very serious car brand.

Are we all going to switch en masse to Chinese cars? Well, probably yes. As with Japanese cars in the 1970s and South Korean cars in the 1990s, we’re a bit hesitant. But if you look at the steps that have been made in the past 10-20 years, there is no reason not to switch

Price BYD Dolphin

Of course, a lot depends on the price. The rule of thumb is that the newcomer must be cheaper than the established order. Also useful for the business market. Otherwise, the depreciation will be too high and therefore the lease price. With the BYD Dolphin we know they are with BYD Netherlands in any case be deadly serious about selling large numbers.

The BYD Dolphin has already been removed 29,990 euros! This is particularly advantageous for a five-door C-segment hatchback. Of course you get modest technology with this price package. The engine only produces 95 hp and the battery pack has a capacity of 45 kWh. In addition, you have a 1-phase charger and ‘fast charging’ is not very fast either, with 60 kW.

The equipment is well done, because you get standard electric seats, 12.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, climate control and vegan leatherette. If something is called vegan leatherette, can’t we just call it upholstery?

Boost & Comfort

Next, a step up is the BYD Dolphin Boost. It has the same battery, but a much stronger electric motor with no less than 177 hp. You also have multi-link rear suspension instead of a rigid axle. Finally, there are 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

One step higher we find the BYD Dolphin Comfort. This has an electric motor with 204 hp, but also a larger battery (60 kWh).

In addition, the Comfort version has heated seats and a lot of USB-C ports and six speakers. The Dolphin Design also has a 204 hp engine and 60 kWh battery, but even more luxurious equipment such as a panoramic roof, two-tone paint, privacy glass and you can wirelessly charge your smartphone.

Prices BYD Dolphin:

Active (95 hp – 45 kWh) | 29,990

Boost (177 hp – 45 kWh) | 32,990

Comfort (204 hp – 60 kWh) | €36,490

Design (204 hp – 60 kWh) | 37,990

Despite the Active being the price packer, the Boost seems to be a great offer. 82 hp for only 3 grand is no money. Good to know: the SEPP scheme is possible on all models! So another 2,950 euros discount!

Prices competition BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin Active | €29,995

MG 4 Standard Range| €32,285

Nissan Leaf | €35,090

Renault Mégane E-TECH EV40 Equilibre | €38,370

Cupra Born Impulse | €39,990

Volkswagen ID3 Pro Business 58 kWh | €44,990

The BYD is the cheapest electric C-segment hatchback. It’s that simple.

