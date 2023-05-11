The price of the Boxster Spyder RS ​​is quite high. The prices of the options are to cry.

Yesterday is the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS revealed. It’s very funny to see how that makes us really happy. Gosh, Porsche combines the engine of a 911 GT3 with the hardware of a Cayman 718 GT4 RS, but without a roof and we’re going to get all wet. It should come as no surprise that Porsche can build this. The special thing is that they actually do it.

Enjoy it, because this is the last Boxster with a distinctive engine. After this it will be electrically buzzing and although we are very curious how Porsche will turn it into a nice driving car, the Boxster goes out at its peak.

We already know a thing or two about the car, but the prices were not yet known. They are now, Techzle can exclusively share the prices. Not because they are provided in a handy car database, but because we like to spend our free time in the Porsche configurator.

Price Boxster Spyder RS

To get straight to the point, the 718 Boxster Spyder RS ​​costs 253,300 euros. Of course that’s just the beginning. There are four standard colors. Regular metallic colors are not possible, you go straight to the special colors (which cost 3,394 euros). PTS is no longer possible with the 718 models since the last update.

It’s a pity, Gentian blue is ‘suddenly’ a special color and costs twice as much as a normal Porsche. It is also scandalous that the Weissach package costs extra money. Porsche: this is an RS, that package should just be standard there. Otherwise don’t call it RS.

The Weissach package costs 12,635 euros, but you have to take extra options, such as a leather-Race-Tex interior (1,854 euros). The forged Magnesium wheels from BBS are not part of the package and cost an additional 15,708 euros.

However, if you want those rims you have to check the Weissach package again. Of course it is not possible to check all options, because sometimes you have to make choices. Items such as cruise control, floor mats and a leather cover box for the fuses are optional. Seat heating is NOT possible, unless you order the normal sports seats. Then it’s an option!

315,000 euros is no problem

The price of the Boxster Spyder RS ​​goes up very fast when you start ticking those boxes. We quickly arrived at a price of 315,000 euros with this crazy creation. But actually options do not fit a car of this caliber.

At Jonnie Boer you don’t get a bowl of fries and a bottle of Maggi either. As it comes standard from the factory, it is actually already perfect:

The Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS ​​is equipped with a 4.0 six-cylinder boxer engine from the 911 GT3. For the money it is not an above-average fast car. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes 3.4 seconds and sprinting to 200 km/h takes 10.9 seconds. You can reach a maximum of 308 km/h. A little Tesla Plaid does that for half the money, but then you miss the point of the car: maximum sensations with the roof open.

What about the competition?

Then the competition. So it’s not really there. It is true that if you check all those options (which you do not need at all), the Spyder RS ​​competes with very serious cars:

Ferrari 296 GTS | €344,987

Ferrari F8 Spider | €333,169

Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder Evo | €303,312

McLaren 720S Spider | €344,185

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet | €302,400

