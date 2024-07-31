Workers repair and maintain electric cars at a showroom of China’s Great Wall Motors in Bangkok, Thailand. Electric cars are gaining popularity around the world, both because they are environmentally friendly and because they do not consume fuel and are therefore budget-friendly.

However, the demand for electric cars is limited by several factors, the most important of which is the lack of technicians who have the necessary experience and skills to repair and maintain these cars, as well as their prices remaining expensive compared to other cars.

China, through its companies specialized in manufacturing electric cars, is trying to overcome the barriers that prevent the spread of electric cars and reaching the desired levels, in order to preserve the environment and prevent the draining of household and national budgets on high energy bills. Among these companies is “Great Wall Motors”, a privately owned company founded in 1984. It has been able to expand and accumulate huge profits in recent years, as it entered the global field and since 2006 has been competing in the European Union market and exporting its cars to more than sixty countries around the world. Now, Chinese electric car manufacturers are heading to foreign markets in large numbers. Thailand is one of the first countries to witness the sudden influx of Chinese car brands.

China is now marshalling its ambitions and competitiveness to reshape its electric-vehicle landscape. In Thailand, Great Wall Motors is a household name. And it’s not just there: Chinese electric-vehicle makers are swarming the facades with billboards advertising their cars. Land prices are rising as more Chinese companies build electric-vehicle factories in Thailand. The rapid changes in the Thai electric-vehicle market show how Chinese companies are outperforming their global rivals, especially those in the United States, where Tesla dominates the sector.

Despite the fierce competition and the resulting “price war” in the electric car market, their high prices make many people postpone buying them in the hope that prices will drop and their barriers will be removed thanks to the spaces that the Chinese are steadily gaining in this field!

(Photo courtesy of The New York Times)