The 2024 presidential elections are getting closer and one of the topics in all the news media is corcholatas, that is, those people who aspire to be the candidate in the Together We Will Make History Coalition.

One of them is Adam Augusto Lopezwho until a few days ago was part of the cabinet of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and recently was pointed out by Carlos Loret de Mola for wearing an A. Lange & Söhne brand watch with a price of almost one million pesos mexicans.

What’s wrong with it? According to the former Televisa journalist, it goes against the austerity principles of the 4T, but what did the aspiring coordinator of the Defense Committee of the Fourth Transformation say?

Adán Augusto López was specific in calling Carlos Loret de Mola a “phony peddler” for stating that he uses a $50,000 A. Lange & Söhne watch Americans with very luxurious characteristics that you will know below.

The millionaire watch that supposedly uses Morena’s corcholata

He A. Lange & Söhne Grand Lange 1 Moonphase Platinum It was found at a price of 50 thousand dollars, around 857 thousand 111 pesos according to the current exchange rate, on the e-commerce platform eBay.

Still, on other websites It can be found at a price higher than one million 318 thousand 853 pesos.

The company that manufactures such accessories specifies that one of its main features is its box 41 millimeters in diameter by 9.5 mm. thick, made platinum. This element is very valuable as it is scarcer than gold and most other materials.

The case also has a sapphire crystal., one of the most resistant in the world. In addition, the watch has a black lizard leather strap.

The A. Lange & Söhne brand is one of the most important in the watch industry along with Rolex, Tudor, Panerai, Bell & Ross, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Piaget and others.