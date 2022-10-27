Dutch scenes about the price of the Nissan 400Z

In the Netherlands we can’t have nice things when it comes to cars. Everything is without exception very expensive or extremely expensive. Certainly when it comes to sporty cars that emit a fair amount of CO2 on paper, they already have no chance in advance.

This in turn ensures that you never see such a car in the Netherlands because of the high and unrealistic price. Think of the Ford Mustang V8, Subaru WRX STI or the Nissan 370Z. The latter cost about 35-40 mille in the United States, but in the Netherlands you had to pay a hundred thousand extra in CO2 fines. Partly because of this, we did not receive a successor in Europe, but we did in the US.

Nissan 400Z price takes Dutch shape

But what does fact mean? The price of the Nissan 400Z takes Dutch forms in America. Because also in the US they now pay an extra mark-up that you can at least call very hefty. Is the club of Sleepy Joe become more environmentally aware? Is there protectionism? Well, no, none of that. It has to do with the dealers.

We often compare the prices of cars in the Netherlands with those in the US. Because of the great contrast, that creates a comic effect, unfortunately. In the Netherlands you pay the price of the car, BPM, VAT, fees, disposal fee and costs for making it roadworthy. In the US you pay a Registration Fee (license plates and such), Documentation Fee (paperwork that a dealer has to do) and sales tax.

The latter depends on the state where you live. Then there is the possibility for extra fees to prepare the car and (if necessary) transport it. These costs are all more than the new price of the car! So a base price also rises a bit. But in this case, the Market Adjustment the guilty.

Grabbing robbery…, ehh, ‘stealers’

In the US, dealers often sell the cars directly from the showroom. They have huge stocks and you can immediately pick out your new car and drive away. Carefully putting together a car, ordering it and waiting for months is typically European. The Market Adjustment is a ‘cost center’ where they adjust the price to the market. And the market for cars in the US is getting weird, because there, too, the demand is much higher than the supply.

This ensures that the Nissan dealers also adjust their prices ‘slightly’. Asking prices of $100,000 or more are certainly no exception. When it comes to those sportier variants with a manual gearbox, you sometimes even pay alone $60,000 to ‘market adjustment’. That’s right, a car that starts at $39,995 could getso it can cost at least double that!

Nissan dealers are not alone in this: the Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Hellcats and special Ford Mustangs are also regularly offered for double the price. It’s still for sale too! Because yes, there are always people who want such a cool car. So if you want to blame Rutte and Co again for everything that is wrong in your life: it is not much better for the Nissan Z enthusiast across the pond.

