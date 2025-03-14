Priapism is a pathology that implies erections of more than four hours related or not to sexual stimulation. It affects, above all, men in the third stage of life and, although it is uncommon, it is usually very painful. It requires emergency medical attention.

Causes of Priapism

Different conditions can be the cause

Erection is an answer to physical or psychological stimulation that makes certain blood vessels and smooth muscles relax or expand by increasing blood flow to the spongy tissues of the penis. The penis contains two chambers called cavernous bodies of spongy tissue that contains smooth muscle, fibrous tissue, spaces, veins and arteries. Those cavernous bodies are surrounded by a membrane called albugineal tunic. The urethra, which is the tube through which urine and ejaculate drains, runs inside the spongy body, which is found just below the cavernous bodies. The penis is filled with blood and has an erection. When the stimulation ends blood flows out and the penis returns to its flaccid state. In Priapism erection persists.

There are two types of priapism:

– Ischemic Priapism (Veno-Efflusive). It is the most common form and occurs with painful erection and maximum rigidity, clinically characterized by the absence of cavernous blood flow. Ischemic priapism that lasts for more than four hours and requires urgent medical intervention to avoid irreversible body fibrosis and permanent erectile dysfunction.

Recurrent or intermittent priapism is a type of ischemic priapism, it is a rare condition. It is more frequent in men with falciform cell anemia.

– Arterial priapism (non-ischemic). It is less frequent. Its cause is the input of non -controlled cavernous blood flow. Erection is generally not painful and has no maximum degree of rigidity. Non -ischemic priapism requires evaluation and care but normally requires an immediate medical intervention. A frequent cause of non -ischemic priapism is a trauma or injury to the penis, the pelvis or the perineum.

There are some blood disorders that can contribute to the present as is the case of the anemia of leukemia, talasmia or multiple myeloma.

It can also be caused by medications such as those administered to avoid erectile dysfunction; antidepressants such as fluoxetine or sertraline; alfabloqueantes; medications to treat anxiety; anticoagulants such as heparin or warfarin; hormones such as testosterone or gonadotropin releasing hormone; medications to treat care deficit disorder with hyperactivity (ADHD); alcohol and/or drug abuse.

Other factors can be: the sting of a spider, a toxic infection, metabolic disorders such as gout or amyloidosis, medulla injuries, syphilis or types of cancer that affect the penis.

Symptoms of Priapism

It depends on the type of priapism

In ischemic priapism the signs are:

– Erection that lasts more than four hours or is not related to sexual stimulation.

– Rigid penis body, but soft glans.

– Pente pain that occurs progressively

– In non -ischemic priapism the symptoms are:

– Erection that lasts more than four hours or is not related to sexual stimulation.

– Erect penis body but not completely rigid.

Diagnosis of Priapism

Physical exam and analysis

To obtain the diagnosis of Priapism, the doctor will perform the physical exam, collect the description of symptoms in the medical history and request analysis. A blood sample will be taken by inserting a small needle. If it is black, it is most likely that it is an ischemic priapism. If it is bright red, a non -ischemic priapism could be indicated.

A blood test will also be performed to measure the amount of red blood cells and platelets and discard or confirm blood disorders or some type of cancer; ultrasound; and a urine analysis to define or not whether there is a toxicological cause.

Priapism treatment and medication

It depends on the type of priapism

In ischemic priapism, the pattern consists of a combination of penis -blooded blood and medications such as injection, in the penis, a sympathomimetic such as phenylephrine. It requires monitoring to evaluate side effects such as headache, arterial hypertension or cases in which the patient suffers from heart disease.

In non -ischemic priapism, the usual thing is not to have to apply treatment but it is usually recommended to place ice bags and pressure in the region between the base of the penis and the anus (perineum) to facilitate the end of erection.

In both cases, a surgical solution that avoids erections can be raised, of course, individually and applied to each type of priapism.

The specialist can raise measures that help prevent recurring priapism such as the administration of oral or injectable phenylephrine. You can also raise a treatment with hormone inhibitors although only in adult men.

Priapism prevention

No drugs or non -prescribed substances

It is crucial not to consume drugs or abuse alcohol or inject any substance into the penis that has not been prescribed by the specialist in sexual medicine.