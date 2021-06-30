Drafting

Mexico City / 06.29.2021

Followers of Nallely Gutierrez Y Ulises Ruiz that since the morning of this Wednesday they maintained a sit-in in the vicinity of the PRI, they clashed with militants of the tricolor.

This is the team of armed people who @ulisesruizor shipping to @PRICDMX_ where there was an event of militants to support the national leadership. We are not going to allow violence to take over the PRI. At the point of bullets they want to divide us. We will not allow it! pic.twitter.com/tr4Yju7WJ3 – PRI (@PRI_Nacional) June 30, 2021

The PRI members who went to the party’s national headquarters to express their support for their leader, Alejandro Moreno, they ran into the protesters, who among them identify themselves with a narájana glob, who were armed with sticks, pipes and other instruments to prevent them from passing.

Those related to Gutiérrez and Ruiz, violently closed the way to the PRI, forcing them to retreat into the surrounding streets while waiting for the capital’s police.

It must be said as it is: @ulisesruizor Y @NalleGugi They are part of an armed command that came to violate our militancy. We ask the CDMX Secretariat of Security to take action on the matter and arrest those who use bullets to attack a peaceful militancy. pic.twitter.com/SQ95rEnnHX – PRI (@PRI_Nacional) June 30, 2021

