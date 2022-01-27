Sinaloa.- This Wednesday, January 26, on the esplanade of the state board of directors of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), an emotional posthumous tribute was paid to the former governor of Sinaloa, Fortunato Alvarez Castro.

In addition to the family of Álvarez Castro, the president of the PRI Sinaloa, Cinthia Valenzuela; Senator Mario Zamora; former federal deputy Ericka Sánchez, deputy Ricardo Madrid; the former mayors of Culiacán, Jesús Enrique Hernández Chávez and Aarón Irizar López, among other personalities and the general public.

“Chuquiqui” Hernández recalled his friendship with Alvarez Castro, with whom he worked for many years.

He highlighted the leadership and fighting spirit and tenacity of Fortunato Álvarez. He indicated that he was an innovative politician and had great teachings. During the event they sang the song Donde esta Corazón, made famous by the Spanish group Mocedades.

Cinthia Valenzuela also addressed a message, who pondered the great legacy left by Fotunato Álvarez, who was the teacher of many generations of PRI members.

He also recalled that the former governor of Sinaloa was a very important part in the construction of the PRI state committee building, which deservedly bears his name. Finally, a new plaque was unveiled in the state PRI building, to the applause of those present.