In a private meeting with a high level of secrecy in which cell phones were not allowed to enter to guarantee total discretion, the 14 candidates for the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa were with the national president of the tricolor, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno for more than three hours. .

The result was: Nothing for anyone. There is no defined formula for the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa. In such a way that the negotiations will continue and in a month will be the final term for them to reach a consensus. With this they seek to make it clear that there will be no taxation.

The meeting was at the CEN of the PRI in Mexico City and as if we had been there we can tell you that the national president of the party, ‘Alito’ Moreno, told them: “I don’t have anyone, nor have I sent messages to anyone, We are going to talk about that, in these days it is decided, but you take care of reaching an agreement ”.

In fact, ‘Alito’ Moreno recognized the attendees was that in their participations he had seen that everyone was thinking about the PRI. In addition, he would have made it clear to them that it will be they -the 14 applicants- who choose the unity formula, then they will have to agree and reach a consensus.

In an encirclement of more than 3 hours, all the attendees participated, they tell us that it was an open, frank and constructive talk in which they expressed their concerns. That they agreed to put the PRI first before personal projects and were grateful for what the party has given them in their political careers.

The 14 candidates for the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa who attended the meeting at the CEN were Erika Sánchez, Álvaro Ruelas, Paola Gárate, Gomer Monarrez, Ramiro Garza, Bernardino Antelo, Irma Moreno, Maribel Chollet, Nubia Ramos, Faustino Hernández, Marcos Osuna, Manuel Osuna, Francisco López and Jesús “Kechu” Ramírez.

The provisional president of the PRI in Sinaloa, Ramiro Hernández, who has done a great job with the different groups and aspirants to calm the waters and achieve consensus, as well as the federal deputy Paloma Sánchez and Maru Medina, both are part of the structure of the PRI, were also present. PRI CEN.

Until yesterday there were two names that sounded very strong, Erika Sánchez and Álvaro Ruelas, there the presidency and general secretary of the PRI in Sinaloa was disputed, only the order was changed, it seemed that it would remain that way. Although the arrival of Gomer Monárrez as the third in contention was not ruled out, we believe that this will continue for the next meeting.

In the particular case of Erika Sánchez, she is very well connected in the CEN of the PRI and in the PRI leadership, she knew how to make friends when she was a federal deputy and at the local level she learned very well from a politician of great stature such as “Chuquiqui” Hernández.

While Álvaro Ruelas was the municipal president of Ahome, he has a long history in the PRI, you cannot bargain with him at all, he is a conciliatory profile and an intelligent person, he is well regarded in the CEN of the PRI.

The third in contention and whose chances of reaching the leadership are growing more and more is Gomer Monárrez, the friend of Alejandro Moreno’s youth, so he guarantees loyalty and trust. Over time it gets stronger.

In the next month of March, they reach or reach a consensus, at that meeting they must come up with a formula for unity, time is up. As in “big brother”, the three with possibilities must make alliances with the weakest rivals or who are out of the game, so be very careful.

