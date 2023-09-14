Due to political timing, we were not able to address the uncovering of Fernando Pucheta for the Mazatlán mayor’s office and Feliciano Valle for Guasave by MorenaAt the outset, it must be said that they are the teams with the greatest positioning, structure and popularity of those municipalities. Since his separation from PRI It was known that it was a huge gap that they would leave.

In the case of Fernando Pucheta He represents a profitable figure, he has gone beyond a party brand, in addition to being very experienced, he was already mayor and local deputy. It is also notable that he maintains a great presence in the popular sector and must be one of the most active politicians on social networks.

Since he resigned from the PRI Fernando Pucheta He made it clear that they neither owe him nor owe them, but the one who lost was the tricolor, because they lost the most profitable and popular team in the southern zone. He now joins Brunette and will support the coordinator and next presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The same will happen in Guasavethe only candidate for deputy of the PRI who won at the polls left the party and in the next election he will be his opponent, that is the size of the crisis that is coming to the PRI in 2024. The few good cadres have already left, there is no worse scenario.

We do not believe that they have left on their own or Fernando Pucheta neither Feliciano Vallethere is something in the background and it is certain that they will join the project of Claudia Sheinbaum. Until now, the two best candidates that the PRI could have in Guasave and Mazatlan they will go against.

To close, we see a completely disarticulated and dismembered PRI, night has fallen and they have not even started the pre-campaigns yet, the PAN and PRD do not represent anything in the state, if there was another strong option we would predict that the PRI would be destined for third place in next year’s electionsso be very attentive.

National. Tremendous support received coordinator of the Defense of the Fourth Transformation and future Morena presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum on behalf of the bench of Morenoist federal deputies. This meeting is important because they close ranks and say masks off, they are with the party or they are not.

At all times Claudia Sheinbaum was accompanied on the front line by the coordinator of Morena’s federal deputies, Ignacio Mier, President López Obrador’s powerful political operator. On the rebound, a positive signal is sent to Sinaloa, because Governor Rocha is one of ‘Nacho’ Mier’s best friends.

Another of the movements to close ranks in favor of Claudia Sheinbaumare the campaign coordinations that have been given to the rest of ‘corks‘, Adán Augusto López, Ricardo Monreal and Gerardo Fernández Noroña have already joined a position. With Manuel Velasco it was better that they left him free, because he is on tour with the group “Rebelde”, but the musical headed by his wife Anahí, do not think that with Marcelo Ebrard.

Diary. Today at 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room of the State Executive Committee of Brunettethe President Merary Villegas will be leading a press conference. We will see the thermometer in the game and what news it announces. We talk to you about the details.

Political Memory. “The word is half of the one who pronounces it, half of the one who listens to it”: Michel de Montaigne.

