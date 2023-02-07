Highly relevant national issues have loaded the agenda of CEN of the PRI and have not been able to schedule the meeting to receive the candidates for the presidency of the tricolor in the state. We also know that another factor is that the political board specifically in the Sinaloan PRI.

Tomorrow the period expires Ramiro Hernandez as provisional president of the PRI in Sinaloa, they tell us that there will be an extension in time by the CEN, that there is no major problem. By the way, the state leader will have a tour in the north of the state today.

He PRI president He will be in Los Mochis and Guasave touching base with militants and the presidents of the party, he will surely see the aspirants for the leadership of those regions, facing the national meeting. he is doing the work Ramiro Hernandez, He obviously seeks consensus.

The only way to choose the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa It is a formula for unity, although we can bet that there will be dissenters and threats of resignation. Apparently the strategy is to exhaust all means to reach a consensus. In addition, they seek to remove the stigma of imposition.

Why so much fight for the state PRI? Although for many the tricolor is in intensive care in Sinaloa and with one foot in extinction, what that party represents is no less, we do not see scenarios in which it does not achieve the first minority in the Senate and that it remains as the second political force and with various multi-member councils.

After Morena, the PRI is the only party with a real structure, which does not depend solely on so-called air campaigns. On a small scale is the PAS that has work and a platform, but represents around 50 thousand votes throughout the state. The PAN is divided and disorganized, it will only depend on the national force. The rest of the mini parties have nothing, so be very attentive.

Outstanding

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced that he would be yesterday at the Mexico match against Venezuela in the Caribbean Series in Caracas. He would assist in support of the Sinaloan team of Los Cañeros de Los Mochis that represents the country in the important baseball tournament.

It definitely brought good luck to the Mexican team that beat Venezuela, consolidating itself in first place and leading the way as favorites to win the championship. On Sunday he had beaten Cuba, so the run is good. For now, the governor already said “Firewood Cañeros.”

We recommend you read:

Lorenzo Córdova and his mediocre attempt to scare with the dead man’s petate

Again about courtiers or sycophants: what to do with them

The UNAM judge and party

hunger for solidarity

Politics and worse

Complaint

On the issue of labor violence in the north of the state, it has caused great indignation, for which the Secretary of Welfare, María Inés Pérez, has given her personal marking, yesterday she called on the employers involved to speedy conciliation .

Let us remember that together with the Ahome City Council they have provided support to the victims of labor exploitation in agricultural fields. The issue is in the spotlight, so the authorities will be following it up promptly until it is resolved.

Diary

Today at 10:00 a.m., the general director of Cobaes, Santiago Inzunza, will be leading the online pre-registration event that will take place at the Rosales Cultural Center, just behind campus 26 located in the Centro neighborhood, pending the details.

Political Memory

“The politician must be able to predict what will happen tomorrow, next month and next year; and to explain later why it was that what he predicted did not happen”: Winston Churchill.

Twitter: @HectorPonce99

#PRI #Sinaloa #continues #stand