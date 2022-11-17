Where they have a race against time to renew the State Steering Committee is in the PRI Sinaloa, because the term of the current leadership expires on December 7. If they do not reach an agreement on their method of choice, it would be the CEN of the tricolor who would designate an interim for an indefinite period, so this could be the solution or the route.

As far as we know in the tricolor there are three methods of election of the leadership, according to the statutes, first, Consult the Base; second, Political Council; and third, Consensus. By sending a delegate representing the CEN of the PRI, it means that they are going for the last option, listening to all currents to arrive at a formula for unity.

The information that we have from the most intimate of the Insurgentes bunker is that there are no conditions for a consultation with the bases, starting because the register of affiliates in Sinaloa is not supported by the INE, it is not updated and it would be a high risk of losing the validity of the process. Add to that it is very expensive.

The second method of the Political Council is not seen as feasible either, in their reports they highlight that there is a high risk of interference by forces outside the party and that they still have registered characters who are already outside the PRI, such as former governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel and the former candidate to the governorship, Rosa Elena Millán, just to cite a couple of examples.

The information we have is that the national leadership of the PRI sees Consensus as the best way, that they would have given time to build a candidacy for unity and for them to reach an agreement. Surely what we are discussing will cause a lot of controversy, but it is the vision that exists in the CEN.

The PRI’s CEN delegate, Ramiro Hernández, will be arriving in Culiacán to calm the waters, but they tell us that if they do not reach a consensus or do not want to build unity, the party’s national leadership has the power to appoint an interim. They tell us that it is not an imposition because it is in the statutes. This is evidently in response to the demand and position that took place at the meeting of Sinaloan PRI members last Saturday.

Another factor to take into account is that yesterday the PAN and PRD pardoned the PRI and at a press conference they recognized that there is a future for the Va por México alliance in the electoral sphere. We believe that it is the last test for the tricolor to return to the opposition coalition will be the direction of the vote of the Electoral Reform in the Chamber of Deputies, so be very attentive.

Outstanding

Who should not be lost sight of is Michel Benítez, the former director of the STASE Special Funds Administration Board, who rejoined his union base in the State Congress, the justification for his departure was for professional reasons, although he has been very discreet.

It should be noted that Michel Benítez was received in the State Congress with a very, very warm welcome by his unionized colleagues, they tell us that they filled the Constituents room, so it was evident the support of who has been his STASE union delegate.

We know that the young Michel Benítez comes from the base of unionism, he started from the bottom and has grown, he has an authentic union essence and has shown leadership as a delegate, he was in a key position in STASE, so the recommendation is not to lose him seen because it has a great future. to time.

Political Memory

“Whenever they ask you if you can do a job, answer yes and start learning how to do it right away”: Franklin D. Roosevelt.