With problems to pay Christmas bonuses, salaries and other liabilities, this is how the PRI closes the year in Sinaloa. In an interview with the media, the provisional president of the State Steering Committee, Ramiro Hernández, acknowledged that they are in a complicated economic situation, mainly because they are paying fines applied by the INE.

Although the provisional leader of the PRI in Sinaloa denied that they are bankrupt, he was only referring economically, because politically they are bankrupt and in ruins. To show a button, they only govern one municipality in the state and only represent one local constituency. The game has already passed beyond intensive therapy.

With this scenario we can say that the PRI Sinaloa is the “tiger raffle”, so it paints so that Ramiro Hernández continues for a good while more at the head of the party provisionally, it is not seen how he can hold an internal election and even more difficult how they achieve a unit president under consensus.

The panorama is totally different from last November and early December when the relief should have arrived, now other factors will enter for the renewal of the PRI in Sinaloa, new alliances will come, starting because the national leadership is going through a similar economic crisis, so cannot come to the rescue.

In this scenario, the obvious thing will be that the president of the PRI CEN, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, will seek to get rid of problems and we believe that he will even ask the opinion of the state governors, even if they are from the opposition, as in the case of Sinaloa. Do not rule out that consensus begins from the Third Floor of the Government Palace.

The leader of the state PRI, Ramiro Hernández, should not take long to seek a meeting with Governor Rubén Rocha and later the contact of ‘Alito’ Moreno will come. Here the question is, are they looking for an opinion or will they ask for a name? that will be known next year, so be very attentive.

Service

Given the constant breaches of the airlines in the country and due to the holiday period, Profeco published the rights of air transport passengers, according to the Civil Aviation Law, companies and their workers must provide a quality and efficient service for all users. .

One of the most important points is in the case of delays and delays, here the airlines must make them known through electronic or physical means, in the boarding area and in passenger service modules, in case of more than 4 hours of delay must offer a discount of not less than 7.5 percent of the total cost of the ticket.

Fired

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fired soccer player Pelé who passed away yesterday at the age of 82. AMLO remembered Edson Arantes do Nascimiento as the great soccer player and humble teacher.

May Pelé rest in peace, said López Obrador, who assures that the soccer player influenced players like Ronaldinho with his example. Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard added his condolences. Undoubtedly, the death of the great idol had an impact even in the political spheres. Rest in Peace King Pelé.

Schedule

From this space we take the opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year, the best wishes and that all goals are met. We join the call of the authorities so that they do not celebrate the end of the year with shots in the air and with fireworks, let us remember that 60 percent of the victims of gunpowder accidents are children.

Political Memory

“Last year’s words belong to last year’s language. Next year’s words await another voice”: TS Eliot.