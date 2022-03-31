Sinaloa.- no imposition whose will it be the president of the State Directive Committee of the PRI In Sinaloa and there is no date to issue the call to restructure the substitute presidency of the State Directive Committee, which looking for a single unit candidacy and is in the process of agreeing to avoid divisioninformed the CEN delegate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, deputy Luis Enrique Benitez Ojeda.

It will be through the State Political Council, which in the case of a single candidate will be by acclamation and if there are more than two candidates by secret ballot.

confirmed that will be a boy and will last for eight monthsjust as there are no locks that prevent the substitute president from repeating the four years of the ordinary period.

“The call has not been complicated and broken down or made balls, we are listening to the militants”, emphasized Benítez Ojeda.

He has met with the presidents of the municipal committees, deputies, councilors and PRI militants, who are in the spirit of continuing to contribute to the tasks and return to being the political party in Sinaloa that has given victories, works, benefits and support, which has spearheaded the just social demands.

As for the times forlaunch the call, insisted that there is no rush and a rhythm is kept, which will be issued at the time and will not have locks and will be subject to the statutes of the political party.

He highlighted the work of the general secretary of the state PRI, deputy Cinthia Valenzuela, who developed it in complex times, despite the fact that they lost the governorship, city councils and councils, they continue to be a strong political party.

Will be on November when the launch call for the ordinary period of four years, which could be a female-male formula or vice versa.

He insisted that so far between eight and nine he knows as applicants, some have approached and others through the media, and that personally, they have expressed that they would value if they participate in the position and it is not just an aspiration and they are in that process seeing who else or would join another partner.