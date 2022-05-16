Mexico.- The bench of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the Chamber of Deputies ruled out convening a special period of sessions to discuss the electoral reform of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador before the month of September of the current year.

However, the Institutional Revolutionary did not set aside the possibility that the Congress of the Union convene a open parliament where the electoral amendment initiative sent by the current head of the Federal Executive Power to the Lower House is debated and analyzed, which could take place between the months of July and August.

This day, the coordinator of the PRI federal deputies, Ruben Moreirastressed that the opposition parliamentary groups do not want an extraordinary period, although he did not rule out calling an open parliament to study the electoral reform proposed by President López Obrador.

“We do not want an extraordinary period, but the administrative work and the work of commissions does not stop, and then if there is an open parliament in the month of August, in the month of July, there is no problem, for that they pay us, but extraordinary period no,” he said.

In this sense, the also president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies pointed out that the constitutional reform project may not begin to be debated until September, once the next regular session in San Lázaro has begun. .

Despite the fact that Moreira acknowledged that there are points of agreement between the proposal of the head of the Federal Executive and the one presented by the PRI, he maintained that there are issues between them that are far apart.

For his part, the tricolor legislator emphasized that the PRI amendment also coincides with that of the National Action Party (BREAD), especially in relation to the second round in the elections presidential and governors in the different Mexican states. However, he indicated that the Revolutionary does not agree to have a vice president from Mexico, as many countries do.

A few days ago, the PAN members presented their electoral reform proposal through which they project the annulment of the elections if it is shown that organized crime intervened in them.