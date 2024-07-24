Mexico City.- Threats of expulsion will not stop challenges against Alejandro Moreno’s attempt to be re-elected to the PRI, warned militants who are dissatisfied with the statutory changes and the hasty call to renew the leadership.

They responded that internal criticism, differences of opinion and the decision to defend the party are not violations of the party’s code of ethics.

Dulce María Sauri and Enrique Ochoa, former presidents of the PRI, as well as Fernando Lerdo de Tejada and Aurelio Nuño, who have filed various complaints with the Electoral Tribunal and the INE, warned that Moreno Cárdenas’ attitude only generates further discredit in the public eye and deepens the risk of losing his registration in 2027.

Yesterday, Alejandro Moreno said that the expulsions of those who are traitors and have “surrendered” to power by challenging his re-election are being prepared.

“I am committed to defending the party. To remain silent, to suffer, to endure, to wait for the situation to change one day, for a miracle to happen, so that on election day the PRI does not reach the minimum percentage and loses its registration, is not my role as a long-suffering wife.

“I will continue with the procedures to defend the PRI. I feel that I have not violated any provision of the party’s Code of Ethics,” said Dulce Maria Sauri, former president of the party.

He said that since a group of activists decided to raise their voices and confront Moreno Cárdenas in his attempt to control the PRI and lead it to extinction, they knew they were exposed to expulsion processes.

“Moreno is finally managing to have more PRI members outside the PRI than inside the PRI. I assume that the first responsibility of a PRI leader is to always, always make efforts, beyond our own strength, to maintain the unity of the party and the cohesion of its members, because each one is important and we must fight to not lose them,” he stressed.

Instead, he said, with the leadership seeking re-election there is an epidemic of expulsions, even of those who have already resigned.

He said he would face expulsion proceedings if necessary and would go to the Electoral Court to declare his rights as a member.

“Silence is a form of complicity, of tolerance of abuse, it is a form of complicity, it is not true that it is discipline, and perhaps we should have acted more strongly since 2020,” he said.

Enrique Ochoa, former director of CFE, said that political parties exist as an expression of political plurality, but if the leadership persecutes those who think differently, it is destined to disappear.

“A leader who expels those who think differently from him is destined to be left alone. A leader who inhibits and punishes the diversity of ideas cuts the party’s wings and destines it to disappear,” said Ochoa Reza.

He considered that Alejandro Moreno should reflect on whether what he is doing is convenient for the party or just for himself, because the ones who benefit from his reelection are himself and the local leaders who will also remain in their positions.

“If he had the most basic sense of responsibility, he would be thinking of expelling himself from the party, instead of threatening those who, without any vested interest, are raising their voices, thinking of what is best for the party, to prevent its hijacking,” he said.

He also said that even if they are expelled, the appeals will continue legally, because they were filed by party members with valid rights.

Fernando Lerdo de Tejada believes that Alejandro Moreno is making a mistake in fighting critics of his leadership, because in a political party there must be open spaces for discussion, reflection, the exchange of ideas and debate.

“Alejandro Moreno wants a closed party. How can the PRI advance without even listening to its internal critics? How can it listen to a society as diverse as ours?

“Alejandro Moreno should adopt a different attitude. He should adopt an attitude of openness to dialogue, allowing contrasting points of view, exchanging ideas, it is a serious mistake,” he said.

He said that Moreno’s attitude reminds him of the PRI of the 80s, led by Jorge de la Vega Domínguez, when it expelled Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo and Ifigenia Martínez, members of the Democratic Current.

“The party then refused to listen to those voices that thought differently, and of course the historic results are there for the citizens to evaluate.

“It is incomprehensible that a party leader would make such a threat when he wants to lead it again. This shows that he wants a completely closed party. Not of militants, but of subjects. That is what he would like and he is wrong,” he said.

He assured that they will continue with the efforts before electoral authorities to invalidate the illegal reforms that allow the reelection of Alejandro Moreno and generate a democratic process in the renewal of the leadership.

Aurelio Nuño, former Secretary of Education, believes that Alejandro Moreno continues on his “delirious march” towards madness after threatening to expel students.

“Now they are rushing to establish a microscopic tyranny. On the outskirts of power, they are building a tiny absolutist village where freedom of expression becomes an unforgivable crime.

“From his tiny despotism he is preparing a purge of both the free militants and their vocabulary: the words criticize, dissent and propose will now be expelled from the small village. Only applause and praise for the ‘micro-tyrant’ will be allowed. They are, therefore, rehearsing a tyranny of ridicule,” he said.

Nuño said that despite the threats, they will continue with their challenges and their fight.

He warned that it would be serious if the INE and TEPJF allowed the re-election of Alejandro Moreno in the PRI, because it would open the back door to legal support for autocracies, no matter how small they may be.

“We have filed challenges with the electoral authorities so that, with the law in hand, they can stop the introduction of a small sultanate into our democracy,” he said.