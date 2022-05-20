Sinaloa.- PRI deputies of Sinaloa recognize the struggle undertaken by former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel until the last instance for defend their militancy within the tricolor. However, they agree that they will respect the statutes of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who decided to expel him for accepting the Embassy of Mexico in Spain after being proposed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

lose an asset

The coordinator of the PRI parliamentary group in the State Congress, Ricardo Madrid Pérez, said that the confirmation of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation to definitively expel the Former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel it results in the PRI losing a political asset, but it does not mean that “quirinism” is over in Sinaloa.

He recognized that the former governor of Sinaloa was always among the best evaluated at the national level for his results, but the only thought is to seek the unity of the PRI, call all political forces and be taken into account.

“I would have liked the former governor to continue in the PRI and I saw a political asset, but the statutes must be respected, because there is a PRI for a while,” insisted the legislator.

The former governor did what he was saying with a letter to the National Political Council of the PRI and exhausted all legal instances to maintain his political rights within a political party for which he publicly expressed that he was fully grateful for the opportunities it gave him.

Respect for the statutes

He commented that he will maintain his respect for the statutes and basic documents of this political party, and the rule was applied to the former state president.

He pointed out that Ordaz Coppel is focused on his activities, and the Sinaloa PRI members have to do their part to recover those spaces that the former governor occupies.

For her part, the party’s representative in Sinaloa, Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, acknowledged that former governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel defended the right to retain his membership in the PRI to the last resort and bet him to continue working in favor of Mexico as ambassador to Spain. The only thing left is to be aware of the results in office.

The local deputy also specified that at this time this political party that she heads requires all the support, beyond the affinities of currents and groups, which must be unified into a single PRI.

attached to law

Meanwhile, the Senator of the Republic Mario Zamora Gastélum made it clear that he will be very respectful of all the instances that decided to expel the former governor of Sinaloa from this party.

He stressed that the decision of the TEPJF only ratified that the National Political Council is attached to the law when making the decision to expel Ordaz Coppel from his militancy. “Everyone has the right to decide and defend themselves, and the court has already ruled.”

Zamora Gastélum specified that Ordaz Coppel decided to leave the party when he accepted the position, despite all the resources he used to maintain membership in the party that led him to the governorship.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Quirino Ordaz Coppel. Photo: Reforma Agency

Context

TEPJF confirms expulsion of Ordaz Coppel from the PRI

With five votes in favor and two against, the magistrates of the Superior Chamber of the federal Electoral Court confirmed the expulsion of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of Quirino Ordaz, former governor of Sinaloa, for accepting the appointment as ambassador of Mexico in Spain.

At the proposal of the rapporteur magistrate Indalfer Infante, the majority endorsed the sentence that considered that the political party does have the power to reject the license requested by the former PRI leader, considering that his incorporation to a position in a government of a different party could affect him, including your identity. The first expulsion was when the National Council of the PRI applied its statutes to expel a militant who accepted a position with a government emanating from another party.