Mexico.- The bench of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the Chamber of Deputies presented an initiative whose objective is to maintain the essence of the Full Time Schools.

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) confirmed the elimination of the Full-Time Schools program in the Mexican Republic, a decision that was harshly criticized.

It was the PRI deputy Norma Aceves who presented the legislative project through which she proposes to reform the General Laws of the Rights of Children and Adolescents; Social Development, and Education.

The legislator of the Lower House of the Congress of the Union assured that the disappearance of the full-time school scheme violates the best interests of children, which in turn, she pointed out, demonstrates the non-compliance of the educational authorities in turn against the infants.

Likewise, Aceves stressed that the decision made by the federal agency headed by Delfina Gomez Alvarez it is a “clear inconsistency” with the objectives set out in the National Education System.

For this reason, the legislative initiative presented by the member of the PRI aims to continue with the operation of the basic level schools with shifts of between 6 and 8 hours a day, that have food serviceswhile the SEP publishes an annual report on said project.

In addition, the PRI deputy proposed promote and maintain children’s instances in all communities of the national territoryespecially in those populations that do not have social security as a labor right, as well as deploy programs aimed at care services for families that have infants or adolescents with a disability that requires continuous care.

Last Friday, March 25, it was announced that the Education Commission of the Senate of the Republic I would call the Secretary of Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, to appear, with the aim of putting on the table different issues that concern the Mexican education sector, particularly, the senators who are members of the organization advanced, the disappearance of schools will be addressed with the federal official full-time.