Chihuahua.– The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) hopes that the Guadalajara Court will rule in favor of the challenge to the resolution of the State Electoral Court, whose plenary session deemed an extraordinary election of City Council in Guadalupe y Calvo to be inadmissible.

This was reported by the legal representative of the political institute, Armando Ruiz, who said that they presented a series of arguments to the higher instance of the local jurisdictional body, among which the irregularities in the polling stations and delivery of records stand out.

He explained that the main point to be considered by the authority is the percentage of polling stations that had to be cancelled, and that they represent a legal cause to cancel the result of the election won by Morena – PT, whose candidate Ana Laura González Ábrego obtained a contestable victory against the PRI candidate, Julio César Chávez Ponce, of 7,800 votes against 6,300, a difference of 1,500 votes.

Ruiz Acosta maintains that according to the analysis of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, more than 20 percent of the polling stations for the City Council election in Guadalupe y Calvo have serious irregularities, which warrant the invalidation of the result.

He explained that out of 64 polling stations, two were not installed for security reasons, and of the remaining 62, 14 were stolen. Morena would have presented “carbon” minutes, that is, copies of the originals, evidence that was not accepted by the PAN – PRI – PRD coalition in Ocampo, where it would have won and did repeat the election of City Council, among other points.

He explained that according to his figures, 21.3 percent of the minutes of the election for the City Council in Guadalupe y Calvo should not count, and they trust that the Guadalajara Court will revoke the decision of the local Court, and the elections will be held again.

From August 15 to 20, the Guadalajara Chamber will resolve the matter that could even reach the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation. “As a party, what we want is for the extraordinary election to be held, which would be the correct thing to do under the law,” concluded the party lawyer.

Cesar Lozano T. / [email protected]