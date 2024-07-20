Mexico City.- A few hours before the deadline, the national leadership of the PRI submitted to the National Electoral Institute (INE) the reforms to its basic documents for validation and entry into force.

According to the General Law on Political Parties, the electoral body has 30 calendar days to review whether they comply with the legislation.

If the magistrates of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal support Reyes Rodríguez’s proposal that the INE issue a ruling before resolving the PRI’s challenges, the latter will only have 10 calendar days to issue a resolution.

The Institute will review whether the National Assembly of July 7 adhered to the rules of its own statutes, as well as whether it complied with the calls, attendance and members of that internal body.

Also whether the time to modify the statutes and other documents was done within or outside the electoral process as established by law.

In the event that the General Council determines that the statutes do not comply with the law, all acts subsequent to their approval, such as the method and the call for electing the presidency and general secretary of the National Executive Committee, will be annulled.