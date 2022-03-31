Mexico.- This Wednesday, the local deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of the state of Oaxaca, Maria Luis Matus Fuentespresented in the local Congress a point of agreement so that the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador order the officials of federal agencies to stop blackmailing beneficiaries of the social programs to go to the consultation revocation of mandate.

The call made by the PRI is addressed to the head of the Federal Executive Power, so that he mandates the secretariats of Welfare, Public Education (SEP), Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), of Economy (I KNOW) and Agriculture and Rural Development, so that they instruct the so-called servants of the nation to stop conditioning the delivery of federal social programs with the aim that citizens attend the mandate revocation consultation.

According to the arguments presented by the PRI in the point of agreementthe servers of the nation have “blackmailed” the beneficiaries of government support by conditioning the amounts so that they give their support to President López Obrador in the boxes that will be installed on Sunday, April 10 throughout the Mexican Republic.

The point of agreement presented by deputy María Luis Matus Fuentes was endorsed by the plenary session of the 65th Legislature of the Congress of the state of Oaxaca, since the legislators that make it up agreed with what was stated by their peer.

This day, it was learned that the Presidency of the Republic complained to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) due to the reduction of voting booths approved by the National Electoral Institute (INE) that will be installed in the consultation of the revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Although the investigating minister modified the suspension so that the mandate revocation process could be carried out more efficiently by the INE, with the budget already programmed, this cannot be translated into a decrease in the number of voting booths, since It would imply the affectation of the right to political participation of citizens, ”said the Legal Department of the Presidency of the Republic before the highest court in Mexico.

Given this, the Supreme Court gave a period of 15 days to the electoral authority to report on how it is carrying out the exercise of direct citizen participation.

“Specifying the acts that he has carried out to comply with the precautionary measure decreed, warning that, if he does not do so, the facts attributed to him will be presumed true and a fine of 10 to 180 days’ salary will be imposed,” said the minister. Juan Luis Gonzalez Alcantara Carranca.