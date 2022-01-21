Culiacán.- With the objective of giving legal certainty to agricultural producers, transporters and collectors, Deputy Deisy Judith Ayala Valenzuela made an appeal to the State Congress, in order to address the various problems they face.

The Deisy Judith announced that she will present a bill for the collection of grains and seeds for the State of Sinaloa, in order to legislate everything related to the production-collection chain and a response is given to the needs that are raised not only by agricultural producers, but by all those actors who intervene in this chain.

Meeting with producers The deputy found the following problems; weighing systems and uncalibrated scales, the collection center does not allow the collection center to witness the weighing of its harvest, the collector does not guarantee the payment of the harvest to the agricultural producer, and does not have a legal bond. Just as there is no public figure that intervenes in the disputes originating in the production and collection chain, among others.

“It is necessary to regulate the relationship of trust that exists between the different actors involved in the production processes, avoiding theft in uninhabited areas, abusing the trust of producers and transporters in the production chain,” he said.

The legislator has proposed the creation of a Consultative Council to regulate the collection of grains and seeds for the State of Sinaloa, this initiative being a heartfelt request primarily from the producers of the Valle del Carrizo, adding to it producers from all the regions of this federative entity.

On behalf of the Parliamentary Group of the PRI, the Deputy Deisy Judith Ayala Valenzuela He urged the deputies and deputies of the 64th legislature to review and analyze this initiative and thus respond responsibly to Sinaloan agricultural producers.

