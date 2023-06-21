scheduling issue

The new leaders of PRI in Sinaloa, Paola Gárate and Bernardino AnteloThey attended the State Congress yesterday. They went looking for the deputies of the PRI bench, after they did not attend a press conference to which they were summoned in the offices of the State Board of Directors. The deputies say that the agendas did not coincide. Be?

Invitation

They took longer to resign from the PRI than Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno and Jesús Valdés in receiving the offer that they have the doors open in Citizen movement. It was Sergio Torres, leader of MC, who invited them. Whatever they say, Osuna Moreno and Valdés were asking for their alms for that. But those who know say that they go better with Morena.

They come out to say hello

In view of the approaching electoral times, the deputies who are rarely in public activities are already going out to take village baths. That is the case of federal deputy Juan Torres and local legislator Juan Carlos Patrón, who got up early on Monday to be at the El Roble union on Civic Monday. Do you want re-election?

shocked

Behind the tragic death of the former mayor of Sinaloa municipality María León Rubio, who fell into a canal yesterday in Ahome, the secretary of the City Council declared that he still did not believe the death of a woman who was a fighter, but above all, she was very attached to her family. Radamés Véliz declared that he had known her for many years and it is a great loss for the Sinaloites.

The benefits

Very happy they say that he was seen Mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, with the signature of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and AMLO for the operation of the IMSS-Well-being program in Sinaloa. And it is that as the municipality is the starting model for this program, benefits are expected to come in favor of the region.