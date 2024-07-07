The National Assembly of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) approved with a show of hands, the statutory reforms, among which is the possibility of re-election both of their national leaderAlejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, as well as state leaders.

During the session held this Sunday behind closed doors at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City, a reading was given a series of changes to the party’s statutes. And without going into the details of each of these, only a report was made on which article was modified and which clauses were added. Moments before, a document was read presented by Moreno Cárdenas, leader of the party, in which he excused himself from remaining in the presidium during the vote on these modifications.

Once it was approved, Moreno Cárdenas returned, to the shouts of “Alito, Alito” from some of the delegates present.

Without access to the building, the meeting could be followed through the official broadcast broadcast on the party’s social networks.

“Here today are the true PRI members, those who do not back down, who stand up for themselves, those who know how to knock on doors in the sun and in the rain, those who speak up, those who do not sell out for cheap money, those who do not betray for temptations and who defend what we believe in,” said the president of the Statutes Thematic Roundtable, Gaspar Quintal.

It is worth noting that at the time of the vote, the chamber showed the delegates, most of whom were holding their hands up in approval. But when asked who was opposed, the chamber did not show the attendees, but the presidium.

For her part, Deputy Marcela Guerra presented the final opinion on the Action Program, where it was agreed to promote the new PRI stage and “leaving behind the programmatic reference” approved at the 2017 assembly.

Now with a new vision and looking ahead to the next ten years, the institutional strengthening of the party and a strategy of inclusion and equality are being considered, said the legislator.

Other changes

It was also approved guarantee 60 percent of party positions for womenthe secretariats of Technological and Digital Innovation, Sexual Diversity, and Indigenous and Afro-American Peoples will be created.

Similarly, the number of members of the National Political Council was reduced, while adjustments were made to the scope of powers of the Permanent Political Commission and the members of the National Executive Committee, “in order to influence its updating and strengthening, including various adjustments to the corresponding election procedure.”

