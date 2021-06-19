Azucena Rangel

Mexico City / 19.06.2021

The Parliamentary Group of the PRI in the Chamber of Deputies, requested that the Secretariat of the Public Function investigates by actions or omissions to civil servants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the Ministry of Economy, where the The federal government must determine responsibilities in the accident at the Múzquiz mine, Coahuila, in which seven workers lost their lives.

The legislators demanded that the sanctions that apply according to the law be applied, but also measures are taken to fully comply with the regulations and official Mexican standards in matters of safety and hygiene, as well as prevention of occupational risks.

The PRI bench highlighted, through a point of agreement before the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, that in October 2020 the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center and the Pasta de Conchos Family organization, filed complaints against the CFE for the terrible security conditions and hygiene of the coal mine and asked to correct the labor deficiencies according to the risk.

As evidence of the requirement, they mentioned the letter that both organizations sent to the CFE director, Manuel Bartlett Diaz, in which they requested a meeting to address, among other issues, the “non-repetition of accidents and avoidable deaths in the coal mines.”

The federal deputies of the PRI insisted, there are several agencies and institutions involved in mining activity, but the STPS is responsible for providing labor security for workers and the Ministry of Economy is responsible for regulating and promoting this economic activity, through concessions, the company registry, and have the power to suspend a mine, if the inspection visit reveals imminent danger or damage.

