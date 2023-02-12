Mexico City.- The leaders of the PRI and PRDAlejandro Moreno and Jesús Zambrano, promised to continue with the defense of the National Electoral Institute and of the Electoral Tribunal, before the next ratification that the Senate will make of the second package of the so-called “Plan B” of the electoral reform.

“Given the daily siege of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) by the Government and Morena, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) will not allow the autonomy, independence and capacity of two institutions that have been fundamental in strengthening democracy in Mexico, for which he ratified all his support and backing,” said Moreno Cárdenas in a press release.

He pointed out that in the face of the constant threat of the ruling party against both institutions, in order to avoid democratic electoral processes, the party will be defending the democratic regime together with civil society, in all spaces.

“At the side of the citizenry, from the Congress of the Union and from the streets, the PRI has defended democracy from an authoritarian reform. And we will do it again as many times as necessary,” said the leader of the tricolor.

The division of powers and the system of checks and balances, which are a necessary condition for our plural, democratic and republican regime, are at risk, he asserted.

“For this reason, the party has fought, with the force of the arguments, the laws and the Constitution, each one of the systematic attempts to destabilize, and even destroy, the democratic order and the institutions that today guarantee and respect the rule of law,” said the PRI leader.

In Morelia, Michoacán, the national leader of the PRD, Jesus Zambranoalso pointed out that the party will present another unconstitutionality action when the second package of the electoral reform enters into force.

“We are advising ourselves with prestigious constitutionalists of the Country and colleagues from legal teams, we have already presented an unconstitutionality action, and now another will be ready, so that as soon as the approval of what is pending of ‘Plan B’ is finished, we present before the Court our actions of unconstitutionality, to ask the Court to declare them inapplicable, which are contrary to the spirit of the Constitution,” he declared.

He explained that there is confidence, because now the supreme court is being chaired by Minister Norma Piña.

“There is a woman who is well dressed, as women say, ‘with skirts well on,’ so we have a good chance of overthrowing this regressive reform,” Zambrano said.

He said that such reforms have to be invalidated, because if they were to remain firm, all the electoral processes of 2024 would be at risk and political instability would be generated in the country.