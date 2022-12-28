Monterrey.- The state leaders of the PRI and PAN filed a complaint against the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcíafor the alleged abandonment of their duties.

This Tuesday, December 27, the local leaders of the PRI and the PAN, Jose Luis Garza Ochoa and Hernan Salinaswent to the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office accompanied by opposition deputies to file their complaint against Samuel Garcia.

The opposition accuses the emecista of omissions to present the Expenditure Budget 2023 before the local Congress, as well as presumably abandon their obligations for their trips recurring abroad.

“We are here to present a complaint for the crime of abandonment of functions by the governor of Nuevo LeónSamuel García, for two things that are fundamental: one, he did not present the Expenditure Budget that he had no later than November 20,” explained the PRI members and PAN members.

“And the second thing: Article 85 of the Constitution establishes that one of the functions of the governor is to provide security to people, in their personal and patrimonial security, which he has abandoned for expensive eccentric trips to other countries of the world“, explained the leader of the PRI in Nuevo León.

Hernán Salinas warned that the lack of a budget for 2023 will greatly affect the municipalities of Nuevo León, especially those that are not in the Metropolitan Zone, for which he explained that their battle is “a fight for a fairer distribution of the resources of the state.

Together with the state leaders, the PAN legislators, Luis Susarrey and Paola Coronado, as well as the PRI members Lorena de la Garza and Paola Villarreal attended.

On the other hand, the opposition dismissed the complaint presented by Samuel García against the Nuevo León Congress, considering that they violated the final suspension of the amparo to stop the process of electing the next state prosecutor.

“It will not proceed because there is no support, it is a smoke screen to distract from the real and serious problems that this state has,” warned the state leader of the PAN.

