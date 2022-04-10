Mexico.- The bloc of opposition to the Electricity Reform continues to growand this morning, while Mexicans vote in the Mandate Revocation exercise, both from the PRI and from Movimiento Ciudadano, the criticisms intensified against the initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The president of the National Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alexander Morenoargued this morning that will oppose the Electricity Reform promoted by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with the full support of Morena.

“We are not going to approve a Reform that produces expensive energythat threatens Mexicans, against their pockets, their health and the environment!” Alejandro Moreno said.

Read more: Insecurity prevents voting for the revocation of AMLO’s mandate in 11 polling places in Mexico: INE

“Today, in a Session of the National Political Council, we approved the mandate for PRI Federal Deputies to attend the Chamber of Deputies on time and vote AGAINST the Morena Energy Reform initiative,” stressed the PRI leader.

Alejandro Moreno indicated that the rejection of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Electricity Reform initiative is “out of consistency, because the citizens demand it and because our loyalty to Mexico is greater than any pressure. We will all go, we will comply and we will not fail the Nation. The time has come to show what we PRI members are made of!”

Citizen Movement will vote against the Electricity Reform

The National Coordinator of banking Citizen Movement, Dante Delgado, described the electrical reform as “toxic” promoted by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as he said, it will seriously affect “the air that the following generations are going to breathe.”

Through his Twitter account, Dante Delgado said that they will vote together with the opposition block to the Electricity Reform, demonstrating against, for which he considers, an air pollution threat.

“The consumption of fuel oil will increase 823 percent. We reject the Morena Electricity Reform because it condemns the air that the following generations will breathe. The future will be with clean energies or it will not be”said the Veracruz Senator.

Twitter image of @DanteDelgado

Read more: INE has already installed 98.29% of the boxes for the revocation of AMLO’s mandate

During the week, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation endorsed the constitutionality of the Electricity Reform Initiative. Given this, the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, spoke out in favor of an initiative that benefits both countries, within the framework of the T-MEC, although he warned of a possible wave of amparos.