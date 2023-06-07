He Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) accused this Wednesday to the government of Mexico City, headed by Claudia Sheinbaum, to sell donated products for victims from the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria to merchants in the capital.

In their social networks, the tricolor also demanded an investigation and punishment of those responsible.

“The government of Mexico City never sent the donations in kind that the public made for the victims of Turkey and Syria, but not only that, he sold these donations to merchants! The governments of Morena are a shame. We demand an investigation and that those responsible pay,” the PRI said on its official Twitter account.

The truth behind the donations: Where did the per diems sent to Turkey end up?

After the devastation caused by the earthquake in Turia and Syria On February 6, 2023, Mexicans came together in a solidarity effort to send donations and support the victims. However, the uncertainty about the final destination of these donations has raised questions.

The government of Mexico City established a collection center in the capital’s Zócalo and other areas to receive donations. However, once the items are delivered, it becomes difficult to track them down and learn their whereabouts.

The journalist Pamela Cerdeira decided to investigate the destination of the donated per diems that were supposed to be sent to Turkey. Her inquiry revealed a different reality: presumably, these donations never reached their final destinationacross the ocean, but surprisingly closer to home.

In a video published by the journalist, it is stated that the Government Secretariat of Mexico City, consulted through Transparency, confirmed the shipment of 30 tons of travel expenses to Türkiye.

However, Cerdeira assured that this information was false and that the per diems were never near the airport. Instead, they were circulating from warehouse to warehouse in Mexico City itself.

To support her statements, the journalist pointed out that she decided to donate two objects to the collection center: a package of toilet paper and a package of rice, to which she previously placed a tracking device.

These objects were transferred from the collection center to different CDMX Government Secretariats, one to the Finance Secretariat and another to the Government Secretariat. Subsequently, the objects ended up in places completely foreign to Türkiye.

The rice package ended up at a school with a food bank belonging to a deputy, although it could not be recovered. For its part, the package of toilet paper ended up in a market in Tacuba, being recovered in a stall where the vendor claimed to have purchased it from some young people who are dedicated to street vendors.