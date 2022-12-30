The PRF (Federal Highway Police) announced this Friday (30.Dec.2022) that 12,871 agents of the corporation will act throughout the country to ensure the flow of traffic and avoid blockages on federal highways on January 1, the day of the inauguration of the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“In case there is any manifestation or interdiction, we have a dedicated shock force close to these places and we will act energetically to clear the highways. We will make sure everyone arrives safely for the inauguration operation.”, said the deputy general director, Marco Antônio Territo de Barros.

The intelligence of the corporation in the States says, internally, that there is a low risk of road closures. However, as there was no detection of demonstrations on post-election highways, the PRF does not rule out the possibility.

The director of Operations of the PRF, Djairlon Henrique Moura, stated that the Presidential Possession Operation will have all the available personnel of the corporation. The statements were made to journalists at the headquarters of the PRF, in Brasília.

Luiz Carlos Reischak, Director of Intelligence, said that the PRF has the “identification paper” some kind of threat and that the corporation monitors reports about possible blockages and summons on social networks.

According to the PRF, 47,000 people should arrive by road for the presidential inauguration. In the register made by the transition team of the elected government, there are 814 accredited caravans, including buses, minibuses and vans.

The corporation estimates that the movement will intensify from Saturday (31.Dec.2022) and that the movement around Brasília until the morning of this Friday (30.Dec.2022) was “shy”.

The PRF stated that 2 buses of supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have been addressed so far, 1 in Santa Catarina and another in Rio Grande do Sul. The corporation does not have data and projections on the numbers of protesters who may come to Brasília on January 1st.

In the last 10 days, 37 weapons were seized in operations on the country’s highways. In total, 1,050 PRF police officers should work in Brasília and in the surrounding area of ​​the Federal District during the actions for the presidential inauguration.

The PRF is responsible for escorting the heads of state and authorities who come to the inauguration ceremony. By the morning of this Friday (Dec.30, 2022), there had been 3 escorts. The forecast was for 15 escorts throughout the day.

The forecast is that 400 escorts will be carried out until the 2nd of January. It is estimated that 51 heads of state will be present at Lula’s inauguration.