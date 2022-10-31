The PRF (Federal Highway Police) reported this Monday (31.Oct.2022) that it has contacted the AGU (General Attorney’s Office) to obtain preliminary (provisional) decisions to maintain the flow on federal highways.

Truck drivers blocked roads in at least 12 states this Monday (31.Oct.2022), in demonstrations against the election of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the corporation, at least 100 blocking points were recorded.

“The PRF has already contacted the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in all states where blocking points have been identified, to obtain a prohibitory interdict in the Federal Court, with the aim, as a preliminary point, of issuing a court order as a way of peacefully guaranteeing the maintenance of fluidity. on Brazilian federal highways”, says the corporation.

The prohibitory interdict is a legal instrument that serves to inhibit practices against the possession of goods. The Court can determine a fine in cases of non-compliance with judicial decisions guaranteeing possession. This type of action is also used in cases of roadblocks.

In 2021, for example, the Court gave decisions in this regard. According to Eduardo Schiefler, Master in Law from UnB (University of Brasília) and lawyer at Schiefler Advocacia, on the eve of September 7 of last year, the Federal Court ordered protesters to refrain from blocking federal highways.

“They were also used on the occasion of the truckers’ strike in 2018, as there are examples of their use against MST invasions [Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra]”.

According to the PRF, the road closures began to be recorded on Sunday (30.Oct).

“The PRF took all measures to return to normal flow, directing teams to the locations and initiating the negotiation process for the release of highways, prioritizing dialogue, to guarantee, in addition to free and safe transit, the right of manifestation of the citizens, as happened in other protests”.

O Power 360 questioned the AGU about the actions, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Read the full PRF note:

“NOTE OF CLARIFICATION.

“The Federal Highway Police (PRF), a permanent State institution, has always worked with the constitutional commitment to guarantee efficient mobility, the preservation of public order, road safety and the fight against crime on Brazilian federal highways.

“Since yesterday, when the first interdictions appeared, the PRF has taken all measures to return to the normality of the flow, directing teams to the locations and starting the negotiation process for the release of highways, prioritizing dialogue, to ensure, in addition to traffic free and safe, the right of citizens to demonstrate, as happened in other protests.

“It is important to highlight that the PRF has already contacted the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in all states where blocking points were identified, to obtain a prohibitory interdict in the Federal Court, with the objective, as a preliminary point, of issuing a court order as a way of peacefully guaranteeing maintenance of fluidity on Brazilian federal highways.

“Finally, the PRF is located in all identified locations with personnel mobilized at the blocking points and continues to work for free flow on federal highways, enabling the flow of production, as well as the right of citizens to come and go, in addition to continuing to closely monitor the places with a high probability of interdiction.”

Blockages

Until mid-morning on Monday (Oct 31), truck drivers were talking at 63 blocking points, according to information released by the president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão. The truck driver attributes the blocks to “radical right“. Chorão congratulated Lula on his victory in the 2nd round of the elections, on Sunday (30.Oct).

“This moment of stopping the country will greatly harm the economy. We need to have recognition of the democracy of this country, of the victory of the president. Very tight yes, and also if it were the other way around [vitória do presidente Jair Bolsonaro]the left would need to understand and accept“, said Cry.

The director of CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, stated that “what we are experiencing is an undemocratic action by some segments that do not represent the category of self-employed truck drivers“.