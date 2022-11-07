The only registered blockade is in the city of Santarém (PA); 1,023 roads were cleared

The PRF (Policia Rodoviária Federal) updated, on Sunday night (6.Oct.2022), the numbers of the operation to unlock federal highways across the country.

According to the corporation, there is a partial ban in Santarém (PA). The PRF did not say which highway in the city is still closed. The total number of demonstrations undone by the agents reached 1,023

On October 30, after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of the elections for the Presidency of the Republic, groups of truck drivers started blockades in several points of federal highways.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined the following day the total unblocking of the highways that registered stoppages.

Last Friday (4.Oct.2022), all federal highways were already free of total blockades and 966 demonstrations had been undone.

With information from Agência Brasil