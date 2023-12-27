According to the corporation's report, there were 891 accidents on the holiday; in 2022, 853 people died on roads

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) recorded 90 deaths on Brazilian federal highways during the 2023 Christmas holiday (from December 22nd to 25th). According to the corporation's balance sheet, there were 891 accidents, compared to 853 recorded in 2022.

This holiday, the number of serious accidents was 233, a drop compared to 2022, which recorded 258. The total number of injuries this year is 1,030 people.

According to the PRF, the actions of Operation Christmas 2023 were mainly aimed at “raising citizens’ awareness of the importance of the presence and full functionality of mandatory security items”.

During the 4 days of operation, 3,550 drivers and passengers were fined for not wearing seat belts, which is considered a serious infraction. The number is 20% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2022.

In the 2023 Christmas Operation, the PRF recorded:

5,940 drivers overtaking in prohibited places;

25,658 vehicles traveling at speeds exceeding the road limit;

1,106 drivers were fined for driving under the influence of alcohol or for refusing to take a breathalyzer test; It is

668 notification for transporting children without using car seats.

“The inspection of the absence or non-use of safety elements takes place not only because these items are mandatory, but because they constitute conduct that can worsen the consequences of traffic accidents. Situations of disregard for signs and reckless driving are, in some cases, the cause of these accidents.”says the PRF.

The reinforcement of policing on the roads resulted in the recovery of 59 vehicles restricted from theft or robbery, in addition to the seizure of 11 weapons, 149 ammunition and 7.6 tons of marijuana and 236 kg of cocaine. The PRF reported that 421 people were detained.