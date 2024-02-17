Number of deaths rose 10% compared to 2023, when the corporation recorded 80; The number of drunk driver arrests has decreased

Operation Carnival 2024, by PRF (Federal Highway Police), ended in the early hours of last Thursday (Feb 15) with records of an increase in the number of accidents and deaths on roads across the country. There were 85 deaths this year – last Carnival there were 80 deaths.

According to the report released by the corporation, 1,223 accidents were recorded over the 6 days of operation, which represents an increase of 10% compared to the 1,112 that occurred last year.

This year, when actions focused on combating the combination of alcohol and driving, this type of fines suffered a reduction of 4%. There were 1,867 drivers fined for driving under the influence of alcohol or for refusing to take a breathalyzer test. Last year, 1,946 drivers were fined for this reason.

Arrests of drivers for drunkenness or signs of altered psychomotor capacity due to the effect of alcohol also decreased from 138 to 107, which represents a drop of 18%.

According to the PRF, the educational measures and the reinforcement of policing and, mainly, inspection, throughout the country, implemented between the 9th and 14th of February, increased road safety, not only in preventing accidents and deaths, but also in combating crime.

This effort resulted in the arrest of 144 people for other crimes, in addition to the seizure of 20 weapons transported without authorization, in addition to 2,264 kg of marijuana and 1,269 kg of cocaine.

With information from Brazil Agency.