Abin said he had identified “calls” for truck drivers to block roads in the event of Bolsonaro’s defeat

A Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) sent on October 27, 2022 a report to the PRF (Federal Highway Police) warning that truck drivers could block roads after the 2nd round of the election, held on October 30 of last year, if the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The locks, in fact, occurred.

The document, kept confidential, was obtained by the portal metropolises. It contains Abin’s assessments on possible threats of institutional conflicts from October 29th to November 4th.

Abin declared at the time to have identified “calls for truck drivers to stop on the side of highways, aiming at a possible stoppage, in case of defeat of the current President of the Republic—something the agency classified as a medium-risk threat.

In addition to the PRF, the report was sent to the GSI (Institutional Security Office), the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, the Federal Police (Federal Police), to the stf (Federal Supreme Court), to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District.

During the electoral period, the PRF was commanded by Silvinei Vasques. In November 2022, he testified to the PF about the blockages registered after the 2nd round. He said that there was no prediction of action by truck drivers and that “the Military Police, the Civil Police, Abin, the Federal Police and the GSI were unable to foresee the blockade on the highways”.

The report obtained by metropolises contradicts this version. The document reads: “Occasional acts tend to occur, especially after the results are announced, with the possible participation of transport companies and truck drivers linked to agribusiness”.

And still: “In this scenario, the actions of individuals or small groups, even if spontaneously and uncoordinated, have the potential to impact highways, with consequences for the movement of people, goods and services. Furthermore, the initial success of small blockades has the potential to encourage similar actions in other regions of the country, due to the speed with which groups of truck drivers communicate through messaging applications, expanding the impacts and the potential for a crisis.”.

According to Abin, they were not identified “effective articulations for nationally coordinated wall movements” and that truck drivers presented “difficulty in coordinating actions and organizing an eventual stoppage at the national level”.

Basques was pre-emptively arrested on August 9, suspicious of use the office to interfere in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections.

PRF INVESTIGATES FORMER SUPERINTENDENT

The PRF is investigating whether André Saul, former superintendent of the corporation in Santa Catarina, facilitated the blockade of roads in the state after the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. Power360 had access to documents that reveal the withdrawal of police officers at the time when information about roadblocks began to circulate.

André Saul was also the target of searches and seizures in the same investigation that arrested Vasques.

On October 26, 2022, at 10:35 am, Saul determined that all police officers assigned to the superintendence should return to face-to-face work on October 31, 2022, 1 day after the 2nd shift. Here’s the full (118 KB). On the same day, at 8:49 pm, he suspended the decision. Here’s the full (115 KB).

Saul’s orders impacted the PRF’s work on October 31. The main roads of Santa Catarina were obstructed during a period and hindered the flow of vehicles.