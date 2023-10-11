Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/10/2023 – 6:08

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) will begin Operation Nossa Senhora Aparecida 2023 at midnight this Wednesday (11). Mobilization during the long holiday will continue until 11:59 pm on Sunday (15). The objective is to reduce traffic violence, with a drop in the number of accidents and deaths on highways.

During this period, when an increase in the flow of vehicles on highways is common, preventive accident policing and PRF inspection will be reinforced, especially at points on federal highways, with a higher incidence of serious accidents. This increase in activities aims to guarantee people traveling in these locations a safe journey, with comfort and fluidity in traffic.

Related news:

In São Paulo, where there is a large concentration of pilgrims who travel on foot, along different routes, to the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Aparecida, in the city of Aparecida, PRF teams will accompany part of the journey taken by the faithful.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the most common causes of accidents on Brazilian highways are related to improper overtaking, speeding, failure to use seat belts and other mandatory restraint devices, such as booster seats, failure to use a helmet , drunk driving, little or no rest time; and very frequently, using a cell phone while driving. Historically, these behaviors are directly related to high mortality rates.

Operation Nossa Senhora Aparecida 2023 is part of the National Road Safety Operation 2023.

The Federal Highway Police listed care aimed at drivers during the five days of Operation Nossa Senhora Aparecida 2023. Check it out:

– preventive inspection of the vehicle, which includes checking the tire pressure, lighting system, mandatory equipment, oil level and radiator, among other items;

-respect speed limits and road signs;

-do not drink alcoholic beverages.

-maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles;

-overtaking only when there are full safety conditions;

-do not use your cell phone while driving the vehicle;

-mandatory use of seat belts by all occupants of vehicle seats;

-use of restraint devices (seats and booster seats) to transport children;

-every three or four hours of driving, a rest break or a shift in driving the vehicle is recommended. Driving tired or drowsy increases the risk of the driver making mistakes, says the PRF;

-pay extra attention to the presence of pedestrians, such as pilgrims who travel to Aparecida;

In case of emergency, the PRF advises travelers to call 191.