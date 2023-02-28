The Federal Highway Police (PRF) carried out this Monday (27) the largest single seizure of cocaine in its history. It was 1.86 tons of the drug, found in a tank truck in Sidrolândia (MS). The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in the operation.

The driver said that he was hired for R$ 20,000.00 (twenty thousand reais) to transport the cocaine from the municipality of Jardim/MS to Campo Grande/MS, and that he would also receive the vehicle as part of the payment. He also said that he would deliver the drug to an unknown person at a gas station in Campo Grande.

Those responsible for finding the drug in the truck were the scent dogs K9 Thor and K9 Amélia. According to the PRF, the damage to organized crime with the seizure is estimated at 354 million reais.