In the official letter, Vasques stated that the PRF has been working to ensure the release of federal highways. According to the director-general, the support of the military police was not “enough” to clear the more than 400 blocking points.

“Thus, in compliance with judicial determinations, the support of the National Force is necessary to join efforts in search of the public interest, whose operations planning will take place in a joint working meeting between the public security forces”declared Vasques.

Yesterday, the PRF reported that “can not” specify day or time for the complete release of the country’s federal highways.

Understand

Since Sunday night (Oct 30) until now, truck drivers and protesters supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have blocked or interdicted highways in 25 states and the Federal District against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic. The PT won the elections. It received 50.90% against 49.10% of Bolsonaro.

On Tuesday (Nov 1, 2022), the Minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes authorized that governors call corporations to clear the highways. The magistrate also authorized a fine and imprisonment in the act for those responsible for the obstructions.

The governors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Maranhão called the Military Police States to clear the highways.

In his 1st speech after the election results, Bolsonaro asked supporters not to demonstrate against Lula with the “Left Methods”like the “restriction to come and go”.

“Peaceful movements will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of heritage and curtailment of the right to come and go”, said the president.

Bolsonaro assessed that the roadblocks across the country in protest of his defeat are “the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at the way in which the electoral process took place”, but said it will continue “fulfilling all the commandments” of the Constitution while he remains in the Presidency.