A team from the Federal Highway Police (PRF) arrested a man on Friday (13) accused of setting fire to an area of ​​native Cerrado forest on the banks of the BR-060, in Recanto das Emas, located in the Federal District. The arrest occurred after a complaint.

A resident of the community reported to the agents that a man had set fire to the wooded area. According to the resident, the man was visibly upset and threatened to set fire to the entire community nearby.

The accused confessed to the police that he had started the fire in the forest and stated that he intended to continue burning. He was arrested and taken to the 26th Civil Police Station in Samambaia.

The fire was controlled by the Fire Department. The affected vegetation is part of an area of ​​Cerrado, a biome that has been severely affected by recent fires and the lack of rain for over 100 days.



#PRF #arrests #man #accused #setting #fire #Cerrado