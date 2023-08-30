Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/29/2023 – 22:27

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Federal Police (PF) arrested, this Tuesday (29), Military Police sergeant Sandro dos Santos Franco. He is accused of involvement in the scheme of clandestine internet points, known as “gatonet”, by former PM sergeant Ronnie Lessa and Fire Department corporal Maxwell Corrêa, arrested for their involvement in the death of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to investigations, after Maxwell’s arrest, Sandro became the main operator of the scheme and for collecting payment from clandestine cable TV points in the north of Rio. For years, he was responsible for installing the clandestine signal of internet in the neighborhoods of Méier, Todos os Santos, Engenho de Dentro and Cachambi. The clandestine plant is based in Complexo do Lins, also in the north zone.

Sandro was stationed at the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) in Morro da Formiga, in Tijuca, in the north zone.

According to the Federal Police, he had been on the run since the 4th of this month, when Operation Jammer was launched and agents served seven search and seizure warrants against companies suspected of providing a clandestine internet signal, but the military man was not located. His connection with those involved in Marielle’s death was in the control of clandestine cable signal outlets, which were exploited by Ronnie and Maxwell.

The sergeant was the last fugitive from the operation. He was arrested on the Rio-Niterói Bridge and taken to the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro. Afterwards, he will be forwarded to the state prison system.