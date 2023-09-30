Minister Sangiuliano presents his book on Giuseppe Prezzolini in Naples

«Italy moves forward because there are suckers. Suckers work, pay, die. Those who pretend to be running Italy forward are the smart ones, who do nothing, spend and enjoy it”. (From “Codice della vita italiana, chapter I, “Dei furbi e dei fessi”, 1921)

A few days ago the book was presented on “Conservative Anarchist” of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. The presentation took place in the Sala delle Grida of the Chamber of Commerce of Naples, full for the occasion. It is a biography of the intellectual Giuseppe Prezzolini which spans more than a hundred years of his life. Prezzolini was born in Perugia in 1882 where his prefect father had been transferred. Her mother lost her at three years old and she often had to change places with her father due to her work.

He doesn’t finish high school and meets in Florence Giovanni Papini and with him at just 21 years old he founded the magazine “Leonardo” and begins an epistolary dialogue with Giuseppe Ungaretti. In the meantime he also collaborates with the magazine “The Kingdom” (1903 -1906). Get in touch with Benedetto Croce and his philosophy. In 1905 he married and moved to Perugia, although he later spent periods in Paris where he met Georges Sorel And Henri Bergson. In 1908 he founded the famous magazine “The voice” and directed it until 1914 when he moved to Rome where he wrote for “The People of Italy”, the newspaper founded by Benito Mussolini.

In 1922 he imagined a “society of apotes”, that is, of those who “don’t buy it”. It is the year that fascism took power with the March on Rome. In 1923 he was invited to the Columbia University in New York for a first cycle of lessons on Italian culture. From 1929 to 1938 he taught at US universities, becoming professor emeritus of Italian studies, and in 1940 he obtained American citizenship. After the war he resumed his journalistic collaboration. He writes about “The weather” of Rome founded by Renato Angiolillo come on “the Bourgeois” Of Leo Longanesi. In 1955 he collaborated with “there Nation” And “the Resto del Carlino”. In 1962 he returned to Italy, to Vietri sul Mare.

However, his stay and his resistance lasted only until 1968 in which he left Italy again to go to Lugano in Switzerland, disgusted by the bureaucratic degradation of Italy, by its corruption, its cunning and its “strike-mania”. For its hundredth anniversary it receives the “golden pen” from the Head of State Sandro Pertini at the Quirinale. His publication is endless and concerns essays relating to the first Italian period, the American one, the second Italian period and the one in Lugano, curations, academic works, scholastic publishing, translations, diaries and correspondence. Apart from the foundation of “The voice“, considered the most important cultural magazine in Italian history, and collaboration with others, among his best-known works are the memorials of “After Caporetto” (1919) and “Vittorio Veneto” (1920) and some essays such as “Italian culture”, written with Giovanni Papini in 1906.

In the American period he writes: “America in slippers” (1950), “Useless Italian” (1953) and the famous “Conservative manifesto”. The biographies were also very successful: up Benito Mussolini, Giovanni Papini, Giovanni Amendola And Benedetto Croce. The book of Sangiulianagile and complete, focuses particularly on the cultural avant-gardes of the early twentieth century, fascism, the two wars, the cold war between the USA and the Soviet Union and the seventies.

The volume had already been published in 2008 by Mursia and now it is proposed again in Oscar Mondadori with preface by Francesco Perfetti and afterword by Vittorio Feltri. “Three, second Sangiulian, the characteristics that characterized him throughout the long period of his life: being politically incorrect, by vocation and conviction; being coherent, to the point of self-harm; season everything with a strong irony. Prezzolini he made it the most effective weapon to bear witness to a world of banality and conformism: “In Italy nothing is stable, except the Provisional”, he loved to repeat looking at his country.

To give an example of the proverbial irony of this great Italian intellectual, we report his response to Sandro Pertini who invited him to return to Italy: “Don’t worry, President! I come to Italy every Thursday to buy vegetables.” He was referring to the short trips he made from Lugano, to shop across the border.

Subscribe to the newsletter

