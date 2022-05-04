Genoa – “I invite them to demonstrate what they say”. Enrico Preziosi, contacted by ANSA, thus responds to the statements of the new CEO of Genoa Andres Blazquez. She does it in person but also with a press release issued by Fingiochi, brought up by the new property. “It is right that we know – Preziosi told ANSA – that not only did I sell Genoa for one euro but also that I left bank guarantees for 100 million valid for 18 months, therefore until 2024, not to mention that I also paid 12 million for the registration to the championship during the closing ».

More technical the note of Fingiochi that speaks of “amazement and disappointment at the statements of Mr. Andres Blazquez Ceballos “and explains that” Fingiochi disputes these statements, which, moreover, violate the confidentiality obligations assumed by 777 Partners in the context of the operation by virtue of which the latter acquired the controlling stake in Genoa from Fingiochi “.

Preziosi’s company then rejects the inference according to which «without the intervention of 777 Partners, Genoa risked bankruptcy “, and confirms the words of the former rossoblù president” Fingiochi has never lacked his financial support to the club; providing “bridge” financial resources in the summer of 2021 for approximately Euro 12.3 million at the request of the new controlling shareholder “above all, one factor is underlined:

“There is therefore no doubt that, if the transaction with the 777 Partners had not materialized, Fingiochi would have continued to support Genoa”. “Fingiochi – concludes the note – reserves all actions to protect its rights and invites 777 Partners to respect the commitments undertaken towards the writer”.

