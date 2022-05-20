The outgoing president of Genoa. Enrico Preziosi, left his position as a member of the rossoblù board of directors, with effect from yesterday, May 19th. The rossoblù club gave the news this morning with an official note. Preziosi, after a few months in full harmony with the new American property, then came to clash with 777 Partners over some economic issues relating to the sale of the company, which are now entrusted to their respective lawyers. However, the time to resolve the dispute is expected to be long.