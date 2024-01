the process

Former Genoa president Enrico Preziosi testified in the trial of 15 defendants, many of them rossoblu fans, accused of pressure and intimidation against members of the club. To obtain economic benefits. Preziosi recalled the climate of strong intimidation on the part of those who “represent the worst of football”. But he denied ever having given in to requests for money or having been aware of any payments



