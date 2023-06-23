Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:12



PreZero Spain and Portugal launches the II call for ‘Súmate’, a program of aid for social and environmental projects, where NGOs and foundations can present their initiatives until October 13, 2023. The proposals must respond to the current challenges related to with the conservation or improvement of the environment; as well as aimed at the social and labor insertion of groups in vulnerable situations within the framework of the fight against poverty and exclusion in Spain and Portugal. In total, a maximum of 10 projects will be supported, to which the total amount raised between the employees and the company itself will be allocated. Consult the information for participation by NGOs.

The more than 16,000 employees of PreZero Spain and Portugal will choose, through their vote, the winning projects presented by the NGOs and, in the same way, they will be able to participate in them through corporate volunteering actions. At the same time, professionals can make a financial donation to collaborate with these projects. For its part, PreZero will match the amount contributed by employees.

Thanks to the first call for ‘Súmate’ -where more than 80 projects were presented- a total of 10 are being implemented with results such as the sustainability training of more than 1,200 boys and girls in Murcia thanks to FunDown; the environmental awareness of more than 2,000 people through the Oxígeno and Sustenta foundations; support for the social and labor insertion of 450 young people together with the Exit foundations; Marcellin Champagnant; the Xiprer; and the Autism Association of Valladolid. In addition, 300 trees were planted on Mount A Fracha in Pontevendra; or the recovery of food through the Food Bank of Granada and Sintigo Ayuda in Alicante.