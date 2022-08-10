Preythe latest film in the Predator series, was inspired by God of War for the tactics that the protagonist Naru and the Predator use to hunt down.

Disrupting the established conventions of the Predator films and stepping back in time, Prey sees a Comanche woman face off against the extraterrestrial warrior during the 18th century. Using his sharp wits and sense of his surroundings, Naru confronts the alien despite his “advanced” weapons, but it turns out that both of their strategies were actually influenced by God of War.

“A while ago I said I took inspiration from the latest God of War video game, and two things are featured in the trailer“said the director Dan Trachtenberg in an interview with ComicBook. “One is his shield, which is shown briefly“.

You can see the shield at around two minutes and six seconds in the trailer, and it’s obviously a clear nod to how Kratos maneuvers his shield in the 2018 title. The second moment isn’t quite as obvious. “And the other is not a Predator gadget, but just the way Naru wields his ax“Trachtenberg continued. At one minute and 47 seconds, Naru weaves a rope around the handle of the tomahawk, so that he can throw it and then pull it towards him. Just like Kratos’ Leviathan ax.

Source: Gamingbible.