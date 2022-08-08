Prey, the film released on August 5 this year exclusively on Disney + and the Predator prequel, was originally a video game. Or rather, in 2006 a game of the same name was released from the film directed by Dan Trachtenberg with a plot and a development of the story practically identical to the film in question. The beauty? The video game has nothing to do with the Predator franchise.

Is this a curious coincidence or, actually, did the authors draw heavily on the work developed by Human Head Studios? It is not possible to give an accurate answer to this question. Don’t worry, though: the movie has been out for a very short time, so you won’t read any spoilers in this article. You can, therefore, continue calmly with the reading.

We will therefore be based on the information released on the eve of the release and on what we saw in the trailer. The protagonist of the film released exclusively on Disney + is Naru, a Native American who comes face to face with the Predators. In the 2006 game Prey, the Native American civilization comes face to face with an alien civilization called the Oscuri that, in essence, they want to destroy.

Already in the premise of both works we note some sensational similarities. The only difference is the gender of the protagonist: in the video game he is called Tony and he is a man. Both, however, after alternating events, find themselves fighting their respective aliens with their own weapons. In short, it will also be just coincidences, but the case is certainly curious.