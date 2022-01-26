Some time ago it was announced that a new movie in the Predator saga would come to the streaming service Hulu and that it would be called Skulls. However, the title was later changed to Prey. So far, not much is known about this new film, only that it is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, and that it will be released in the coming months on the aforementioned platform.

last monday, Trachtenberg, director of Cloverfield r revealed through his social networks that the film will be influenced by God of War, the famous game. Through a post on Twitter, the filmmaker congratulated the writer Cory Barlog’s work on the title and its recent arrival on PC. In addition, he took the opportunity to point out that the video game had some influence on Prey, his movie.

What would Prey be about?

Prey, a science fiction, horror and action film, would be the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, being a prequel to the first four titles. In the film, the first trip of the Predators to the planet Earth will be shown. The plot will take place in the Comanche nation, 300 years ago, and will star Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

What are the movies that make up the Predator saga?

The franchise of these monstrous but intelligent creatures had its origin in 1987 with the first film directed by John McTiernan, called Predator (in English Predator), with a screenplay written by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Predator by John McTiernan (1987)

Stephen Hopkins’ Predator 2 (1990)

Alien vs. Predator by Paul WS Anderson (2004 – not part of the series)

Aliens vs. Predator 2 by the Strause brothers (2007- does not belong to the saga)

Predators of Nimród Antal (2010)

Shane Black’s Predator (2018)