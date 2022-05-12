The platform invites us to enjoy Arkane’s great work with two other surprises: Jotun and Redout.

We are already used to the weekly gifts from Epic Games, but this one insists on continuing to surprise us with more free games. On this occasion, the platform invites us to download the experiences of Jotun and Redout: Enhanced Edition, although perhaps the award for the most powerful delivery of the day falls to the acclaimed Prey with his 2017 version.

After enjoying great success with the original game, Arkane Studios set out to bring back the essence of their FPS with a reimagined edition that does not leave aside the psychological touches. In this way, the developers gave us the opportunity to relive the Prey experience through a proposal that, as we told you in its analysis, invites come back a second time.

But if you are not interested in the action of Arkane, you can always opt for another of the gifts offered by Epic Games. One of them is Jotun, an adventure that drinks directly from the norse mythology to develop an epic set of action and exploration. You can read more about this indie in our Jotun review, although we also invite you to take a look at the frenetic Redout: Enhanced Edition and its futuristic driving.

What gift awaits us next week? Well, for the moment, Epic Games has not wanted to reveal the free game next time, so we have no choice but to wait until may 19 if we want to know this mysterious experience.

