This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store, an Asmodee Digital turn-based strategy game called Terraforming Mars, will be available to all users until May 12. Now the site has confirmed what the next free games will be.

Players will be able to claim two free games next week: one is Arkane Studios’ action title, Prey, while the other is Jotun: Valhalla Edition. In Prey, players awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2035. A key object of an experiment, players must maneuver and survive the station, which is invaded by an alien species called Typhon , while all the while finding a way to escape Talos 1.

Jotun: Valhalla Edition is a fully hand-drawn action-adventure game set in Norse mythology, where players control Thora, a Viking who died a dishonorable death, and must prove himself to the gods by killing five Jotun elementals. The game features nine expansive levels filled with Viking mythology and authentic Icelandic voiceovers.

The two games will be available free of charge from May 12 at 5pm until May 19.

Source: Eurogamer